José Altuve showed off with an excellent Roberto Alomar-style play against Yankees

Jose Altuve He showed off with an excellent move before the Yankees of New York in the best style of Roberto Alomar in the Big leagues.

Altuve that every time he plays against New Yorkers it seems that they have him in their sights, he does not stop showing off against the New York organization with a play, hits or robberies of bases.

Today was before a move in the best style of Roberto Alomar defending second baseman for the Houston Astros against the Yankees of New York in the Big leagues.

A hit that seemed to continue unstoppable to center field, Jose Altuve He took out his maximum capacity to delight the fans and silence the haters and show that he is a complete player for the MLB.

Here the video:

José Altuve with a ridiculous play to get the speedy Tim Locastro pic.twitter.com/NWL7WdJk3k – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2021

Apparently, the Astros infielder puts a little more Venezuelan flavor on him when he plays against the Yankees of New York, as it was one of the main teams that accused him of the alleged stealing of signs in 2017 for hitting the home run against Aroldis Chapman.

What size move?

In our opinion, it could be similar to Roberto Alomar with that little gem.