José Altuve received boos by fans in the Major Leagues

Jose Altuve He received boos of the fanatics of the Oakland Athletics team in their presentation yesterday at the Opening Day of the Big leagues.

The fanatics do not forget what happened in 2017, when the Astros of Houston used technology to steal signs. That same year, they won the World Series of the Big leagues.

Since the sign theft scandal came out, Jose Altuve has been one of the most noted by fanatics and the media. However, “Astroboy” has shown that he is a natural hitter for MLB.

Although that, it does not matter much to fanatics, who in the presentation of Jose Altuve, they took the time to yell at him boos to the Venezuelan of the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Jose Altuve shown some love by the fans in Oakland pic.twitter.com/dDHH996zH0 – FrostedBlakes (@ BlakeGarman09) April 2, 2021

Apparently, it will take more than two seasons for the fanatics of the MLB forget that the Astros of Houston used technology and stop accusing Jose Altuve.