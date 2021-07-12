José Altuve Marcus Siemen best second baseman American League

Let’s check who he is best second base of the American league among the Venezuelan Jose Altuve of the Astros and Marcus semien of the Azulejos in the MLB.

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve once he is in the news when he hit the New York Yankees with the winning hit of a game, with his spectacular home run on Sunday when he flipped the board in the ninth inning to leave the Bronx Bombers without oxygen and with a great anger .

Now, the good friend Antonio José Torres brings us a very interesting fact and that is that the little giant is the second best second base of the American league on defense (2.4 def), where he is only surpassed by the Toronto Blue Jays bartender Marcus Semien.

José Altuve in this series against Yankees not only showed off at bat … According to Fangraphs, he is the second best 2B in the American League on defense (2.4 def). Only Marcus Siemen surpasses it. pic.twitter.com/bF2xH1qJAK – AJ Torres (@ajtorresd) July 12, 2021

Best second baseman: José Altuve vs Marcus Semien

Now, you have to remember that Semien is playing second base this season, after having very good years as the shortstop for the Oakland Athletics, while Altuve Throughout his career dating back to 2011 he has served in the number 4 position.

In the current season Marcus semien On offense, in 354 at-bats he has a 277 average, 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and 10 stolen bases with the Blue Jays.

For his part Jose Altuve In 317 at-bats, he has a 278 average, 20 home runs, 55 RBIs and 4 stolen bases.

Semien won the voting to be the starting bartender at the All-Star Game, but Altuve he was summoned although he declined to attend.

What I mean by these data is that right now it is a tough competition to talk about the best second base of the American League.

If we talk about the trajectory and important moments in the MLB, The advantage is taken by the Venezuelan, but if we speak of numbers properly in this season, the competition is very even, although with a slight advantage the waiter of the Blue Jays.

In the same way, those who affirm that it is Altuve They also have their arguments and they are very valid, but both players are phenomena in their positions.