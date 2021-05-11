José Altuve is doing what he does best “Hitting left and right”

The Venezuelan woke up with the tree this season in the Major Leagues.

The native of Maracay was having a forgotten start to the season, but those who are followers of the Venezuelan player know the quality of player that he is and that throughout his career in the Major Leagues he has never stopped producing is Demasía, it is because That which has a batting title obtained in 2015.

What can we expect from Altuve?

Since he arrived in the Major Leagues, the Venezuelan player has never stopped batting, because in ten seasons in the MLB he already has 1640 CONNECTED HITS to his credit.

Quite a feat for a player who was always underrated.

So studying their statistics in the last 3 games added 13 at-bats, the Venezuelan hits for a batting percentage AVG .461 with a home run and 6 hits more two runs scored.

Knowing his offensive history throughout his professional career, we know that the team of Los Houston Astros They depend a lot on the production of the Venezuelan star, and as the player from the Houston-Texas city can engage and continue producing in the usual way, the team will have great chances of obtaining the divisional title.