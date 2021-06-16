José Altuve homered with a bases loaded in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve hit a beast home run with the bases full against the Texas Rangers in the MLB.

Through the game of the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa tied the game in the ninth with a solo home run to equalize the score 2-2.

In the 10th inning with the bases loaded, Jose Altuve He hit his 13th home run of the season with a bases loaded to put the Rangers on the field in the MLB.

The Astros are three games behind their division’s top spot, which is held by the Oakalnd Athletes with 41 wins and 27 losses.

Here the video:

Jose Altuve – Houston Astros (13) pic.twitter.com/y2CTaZpU2Q – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 16, 2021

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve batting 5-2 with 4 RBIs in this game, hitting 290. With 13 homers and 34 RBIs, the Houston Astros won 6 runs for 3, improving their record and proving that they are the best offensive team in the game. MLB no theft of signs according to statistics.

One of the characteristics that Altuve has that distinguishes him from other hitters is that he hits when his team needs it most, therefore he has gained the confidence of being a leadoff hitter without problems.