José Altuve hit the first home run of the season with the Astros

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve of the Astros from Houston, he connected his first home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues–MLB.

Altuve took advantage of the fans of Houston how much affection they have for him Big leagues and spread his arms to send her flying across Minute Maid Park’s left field.

On the turn, the fans shouted at him: “José, José, Joséeeee” and he responded with his first home run of the 2021 campaign with the shirt of the Astros from Houston.

Without a doubt, the creole has had a good start to the season and continues to show that his natural gift is to hit in the MLB.

Here the video:

Jose Altuve – Houston Astros (1) pic.twitter.com/g58hVbL3OX – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 9, 2021

The haters of Jose Altuve They do not have much to talk about, since they said that the Creole does not hit anything, but nothing else because they passed him the signs. Tonight, they don’t sleep when they see this home run of “Astroboy”.

It’s okay like that?

Notably Altuve He is hitting .310 with three RBIs and one home run. In addition, the home run Today was before Deolis Guerra, his countryman.