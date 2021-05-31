José Altuve hit Eduardo Rodríguez with his 140th Major League home run

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve, hit his seventh home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) against his fellow Boston Red Sox, Eduardo Rodríguez.

Through the game Astros vs Red Sox, Jose Altuve He continued his good performance at Minute Maid Park and against his compatriot Eduardo Rodríguez he hit his 140th career homer in the Big leagues, being a curious dribble from 330 feet away.

The left-handed Rodríguez left a speed change in the power zone of Altuve and this one almost on his knees connected it to left field and hit a new home run in the 2021 season of MLB, same that served so that the Astros take a 4-0 lead.

At first it seemed like a high, but it turns out not: Jose Altuve hit that hit that was powerful enough for it to end in a home run and for the Astros get a four-run lead in the third inning.

Here’s the home run:

In addition to being 330 feet, that second base homer from the Los Astros went 92.2 miles per hour, a four-corner hit that must be among the smallest and shortest in the history of the MLBLet’s wait for expert reports.

According to Espn Stats Info, that 330-foot homer from Jose Altuve is the second shortest home run in MLB this season, standing alongside one of 326-foot JD Martinez at Fenway Park.

This José Altuve home run had an expected batting average of .080 pic.twitter.com/jUR0gyeCGJ – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 31, 2021

Altuve now he’s hitting .299 with 23 RBIs and 53 hits with the Astros in the present season of Big leagues.