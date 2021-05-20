José Altuve and the hitting streak with the Astros in the Major Leagues

Jose Altuve is still burning with the wood of the Astros Houston’s 2021 season Big leagues. Astroboy adds a number of games by giving at least one hit on the MLB.

Altuve, who has come from less to more in the current campaign of the big top, has 13 games in the Big leagues with hitIt should be noted that it is the longest of the 2021 season so far.

Jose Altuve he posted a .393 average, slugging .643, four homers, ten runs scored and nine RBIs in those games.

In addition, he raised his season-long batting average to .308, 18 RBIs and five home runs. The Creole has been fundamental in terms of his offensive in the Big leagues.

Here the data:

José Altuve during his string of thirteen games with a hit, the best so far this season in @LasMayores: average of .393, with .643 slugging, four home runs, ten runs scored and nine RBIs. – Efraín Zavarce (@EfrainZavarce) May 20, 2021

Undoubtedly, Jose Altuve is proving again why he is considered one of the best hitters in the MLB beyond the fans who still accuse him of the theft of signs in the Big leagues.

The organization of Astros he is second in the American League West with a record of 25 wins and 18 losses just half a game behind the Oakland Athletics.