José Altuve and company to the Astros disabled list

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve and another group of players from the Astros of Houston have been put into the ready from injured before tonight’s game against the Detroit Tigers in the 2021 season of Big leagues – MLB.

According to Chandler Rome, Astros of Houston before tonight’s game against the Tigers, they placed in the ready from injured of the Big leagues to a total of five players, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Robel García and Martin Maldonado.

Here is the report:

Yordan Alvarez, José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Robel García, Martin Maldonado all to the injured list. – Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 14, 2021

The Astros for unspecified reasons they made this move on their roster, sending the ready from injured to Jose Altuve and other important players on their roster in this current 2021 season of MLB baseball, however, everything seems to indicate that it could be a massive outbreak of COVID-19 in their ranks.

After this movement of Altuve and company, Astros they went up to the team of Big leagues Taylor Jones, Garrett Stubbs, Abraham Toro, Alex De Goti and Robbie Dawson, this to continue in competition this season.

It is expected that Astros report the reason for this move to the ready from injured and it is good to note that they are important players in their team MLB.