José Alguacil gave statements as the new manager of Leones del Caracas

The new manager of Lions of the Caracas, Jose Alguacil spoke exclusively with the ElFildeo team and left important points in his statements ahead of the 2021-22 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

The strategist who will be in command of the capital’s ninth at the beginning of the upcoming campaign of the LVBP, will have an important challenge within Lions of the Caracas. Sheriff, will seek to return the organization’s identity, since it has not won a title since the final against Navegantes del Magallanes in 2009.

“We have a commitment to the fans who are tired of seeing the team that does not complete its achievement. We are taking all this into consideration, that is why we want to put the best in the field to have the hierarchy that the Lions of the Caracas“, Said the new manager of the” hairy “.

Jose Alguacil expressed that it is not a secret what happened in Lions last season with pitchers, as they had the worst ERA in the organization’s history at the LVBP adding 5.92.

“We all know what happened last year with pitching is no secret. It is an area that we have to strengthen, we have to meet to see the team’s deficits and put the best players on the field ”. He added that there are many renowned players who have already contacted him to be part of Lions in the next harvest.

Sheriff, in their statements as the new captain of Lions of the Caracas, revealed that before accepting the job they talked about the projects that were had within the capital’s ninth in the LVBP.

Regarding the import for the coming season of the LVBP, Lions of the Caracas they have not yet discussed the issue. However, Cuban Félix Pérez has repeatedly expressed his love for the caraquistas.

“Félix Pérez is a player who has always shown his love and passion for Lions of the Caracas. Right now we have not reached the import point, we are evaluating the deficits and then we will see the importation, “he said. Jose Alguacil in the interview with the ElFildeo team.

He also asserted in his statements that both Lipso Nava, who will be the Bench Coach and Wilson Álvarez, who is the Pitching Coach, are as important as him in the team of Lions.

“We know that we are ball people. We will learn from each other. Both Lipso Nava and Wilson Álvarez are important, we already know what they did with Zulia. In Álvarez’s case, it will help a lot with the pitchers ”.

Last but not least, Jose Alguacil in their statements sent a greeting to all the fans of baseball and Lions of the Caracas so that they continue to support them in LVBP.