Still not knowing if it will be able to take place when planned, José Aldo is preparing to face Henry Cejudo for the World Bantamweight Championship at UFC 250. But due to the quarantine due to the coronavirus, he has to do it at home and with his wife, as he has shown in this recent video in Instagram:

Also, in a recent interview with Combat, André Pederneiras commented:

“They were doing something (in the gym until last week), even against their will because they think that the event will not take place when planned due to this situation; but he has signed a contract. They made the decision that they would not leave home. And everyone is at home training as they can. Aldo is training with his wife. It is the ideal? It is not, but today it is necessary for the world ”.