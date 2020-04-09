Dominick Cruz

The UFC 250 undercard has a new stellar fight. Jose Aldo was left out of the event due to visa problems and Dominick Cruz will face Henry Cejudo.

The match was revealed by Combat.com the night of this Wednesday.

With the gym of Ibirapuera used to care for coronavirus cases, the Brazilian will not be able to travel to the United States, since visas are not currently being issued.

With that, there is already a verbal agreement that Dominick Cruz face the champion.

It remains to finalize the signing to make the announcement, but linked sources reported that both have already accepted the fight. Cross, I even send the first provocation to Cejudo through Twitter.

Dear @HenryCejudo,

The real king has already been told that we’re fighting May 9th. I’ll see you there.

. -Bring your other tiny lil friend @cptdasamericas so I can slap you both around. 👋 👋

-Signed, Sealed, Delivered- – Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 9, 2020

“The true king has already been informed that we are going to fight on May 9th. See you there. PS: Bring your other little friend Eric Albarracin, so I can slap both of them ”, wrote cross quoting the coach of Cejudo.

Cejudo he’s on a five-win streak. In that period, he was a flyweight champion and is currently the bantamweight champion. In his last fight, he knocked out Marlon Moraes in UFC 238 winning the vacant division belt.

Former Bantamweight Champion of UFC Y WEC, Dominick Cruz has a record of 22-2. He sees no action from UFC 207, when he lost the front belt Cody Garbrandt, after overcoming injuries returns to the octagon with the opportunity to regain the belt.

UFC 250 will be held next May 9 somewhere in the world.