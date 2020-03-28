Brazilian José Aldo will face the American of Mexican descent, Henry Cejudo, on May 9, 2020 at UFC 250, to be held in Brazil.

The fight will mean the first defense of the title Bantamweight that Cejudo has owned since last June 8, 2019, when he won the fight against another Brazilian, Marlon Moraes, when the title was vacant, a fight worthy of distinction Performance of the Night.

In the words of Aldo himself, in an interview for MMA Fighting, the fight will be very easy and it will end quickly.

I only need a week of training to beat Cejudo. I’m more concerned with giving the weight than fighting with him. I may be without camp, on vacation, but if you put me in the octagon with it, I will hit it with my eyes closed. I’ll knock him out quickly, without question. There won’t be 5 rounds, brother. If he tries to knock me down he won’t be able to because I have fought better rivals than him. I respect his achievements at the Olympics, but this is MMA, it is completely different. The only problem is the weight, that’s why I am eating well from now on.

Aldo also stated that he is willing to fight anywhere, in case Dana White changes headquarters, that he is waiting for what happens with the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, in addition, he said he is sure that MMA will be the first sport in returning after the whole situation caused by the coronavirus passes.