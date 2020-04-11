How many players in history will not have reached their full potential for not having found the right environment, the ideal coach or the exact maturity to take the last jump. Few thought that Guido Pella One day he would put his feet in the world top20, surely not himself, until José Acasuso came into his life and began to put the pieces in place. In an interview with Page 12, the ‘Chucho’ confesses how he managed to install that trust in Guido’s head to break his ceiling, in addition to reviewing some unforgettable moments he lived as a player.

“Guido is a person who identifies himself a lot with me, he loves that I tell him what I lived as a player, especially when things don’t go well and he has certain doubts. He likes to hear what I felt in those moments and then we look at how he can improve as a player. Since then it has grown a lot but it is still missing, we are going that way. The good thing is that Guido is convinced and trusts what I tell him ”, highlights the 38-year-old missionary.

With that message it was impossible that things were not for the better, to the point of making Pella one of the revelations of the previous year. “I told him that he had to improve some things on the sports side, especially that he had to be more aggressive. Today’s tennis is played in a different way. Guido was always a very solid player and very good physically, but with that he had a ceiling. On the mental side he lacked the conviction that he could be in the top 25, but he did it. It was hard work but the results came quickly, ”says the one who also became number 20 in the ATP ranking.

And of course, as a player he was, by his side he will always be accompanied by the best experiences he obtained on the court, which Pella now enriches himself with. “The most gratifying thing that we can have is having been part of the revival of Argentine tennis after the bump that occurred in the 90s and early 2000s. Our litter made tennis grow again, they got many people to play again already interested. The most beautiful thing is that many kids today are playing because they have seen us, that is the most important thing that we leave to the new generations ”, values ​​the Argentine, who will soon be a father for the first time.

“I always said that as long as tennis was my job, I wasn’t going to make any such decision. I feel good, in Buenos Aires, I train Pella but I only travel half the weeks he plays. Not being full time with him, I can combine it well. When I retired I didn’t see myself training anyone in the medium termI didn’t even think about anything related to tennis, but after a couple of years the opportunity came and I decided to give it a try. I wanted to confirm if the bug bit me, ”recalls an Acasuso who lately has also become very fond of practicing paddle tennis.

Of course, if there is a link that manages to unite the feelings of any Argentine player, whatever the time, that is the Davis cup. Acasuso could not win it as a player, but he did enjoy it as a spectator. “Every time Guido has to play a Davis Cup, he empowers himself and motivates himself. Last year, for example, on the last tour he was already tired and had little energy, but he drew extra strength and played a great tournament in Madrid. “It is for the Davis Cup, if I had had to play another tournament it would have cost me a lot,” he told me. ” A new point of agreement to understand the success that both are reaping on the circuit.

