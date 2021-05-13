José Abreu with a historic hit in his Major League career

The Cuban of the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu, hit his first triple of the 2021 season on Wednesday and thus achieved a historic mark in his career of Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game White sox vs Twins, Jose Abreu punished JA Happ with a triple to center field and thus reached 700 career RBIs in Big leagues, being a round and historical number born in Cuba.

With that hit, “El Pito” Abreu became the sixth Cuban player in MLB to register 200 or more home runs and 700 RBIs, achieving this in a total of eight seasons with the team of the White Sox.

What about this first base of the White sox without a doubt it is phenomenal and in less than a decade in the MLB It has historical numbers, so much so that it already boasts a Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the best baseball in the world.

Here is the list he joined:

Rafael Palmeiro (569-1835) Tany Pérez (379-1652) José Canseco (462-1407) Tony Oliva (220-947) Kendrys Morales (213-740)

It should be noted that this triple with which Abreu reached a historic figure in his career, he is the fifteenth for life in the Big leagues with the Chicago team.

José Abreu is the 6th Cuban-born player to have 200+ HR and 700+ RBI. pic.twitter.com/XJpaQbecvc – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 13, 2021

The Cuban of the White sox he’s hitting .283 with 29 hits, seven home runs and 29 RBIs.