José Abreu hit his sixth home run of the year with the Chicago White Sox

Jose Abreu he keeps doing it with Chicago White sox. Tonight connected home run between left and center field of the Big leagues – MLB.

A pitching that was high for the Cincinnati Reds pitcher, Jose Abreu He took the opportunity to unleash his strength and send the ball flying through the gardens of the Great American Ball Park of the big top.

Abreu, who is one of the most important pieces for White sox, added his sixth home run of the year and begins to warm up the engines to contribute to his organization in Big leagues.

In addition to his home run, registers 20 RBIs, .210 average, and an OPS of .718. The “Pito” has shown that he is made to hit in the MLB.

Here the flyby:

José Abreu doing MVP things. ⚾️🙌 pic.twitter.com/RuwVQqGDd6 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2021

Apparently he got it wrong and they are still looking for the ball he hit from home run Jose Abreu, who wants to be the MVP of the National League again with White sox at the big show.

For its part, the Chicago franchise is in the second position of the Central Division of the American League with a record of 15 victories and 12 defeats in the Big leagues.

By the way, has the hit hit already?