José Abreu connects Grand Slam against the Angels (VIDEO)

The Cuban of the White Sox from Chicago, Jose Abreu, begins to show why he was the MVP of the Big leagues (MLB), releasing the Anaheim Angels the first Grand slam of the 2021 season.

In the third inning, Jose Abreu with the bases loaded, he punished the Angels with a tremendous Grand slam and thus put forward the White sox 4-1 in the second game of the 2021 season for the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Jose Abreu got the first Grand slam of the present season of MLB before Andrew Heaney and the White sox They smile because their MVP begins to show power in the new course of the best baseball in the world.

THE MVP WITH A GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/0io9zO1x9T – White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 3, 2021

That hit of Abreu He left the ground at 102.2mph and reached 385 feet, a superb blow from the Cuban of the White sox that begins to produce in search of revalidating the award for the Most Valuable Player of the MLB.

With that Grand slam, Jose Abreu reached 103 RBIs in his last 104 games in Las Vegas baseball. Big leagues, extremely impressive numbers for the Cuban.