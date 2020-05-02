The father of 33 admits that his son always goes “to the limit”

Think canceling the 2020 season is not an option

Jos Verstappen, a former Formula 1 driver and father of Max Verstappen, believes that the presence of his son causes nervousness at the wheel for Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. The Dutchman believes it is extremely necessary that the 2020 season starts and sees Red Bull in a better position than in 2019.

Max’s father has recognized that his son always fights to the extreme. This, according to his personal vision, makes great champions like Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel hesitate when seeing the 33 in the rearview mirror.

“Max always drives to the limit. That is what people want to see. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton always get a little nervous when he’s behind. Isn’t it pretty? “, He said in statements to the newspaper De Telegraaf.

Verstappen renewed with Red Bull until 2023 at the end of this January. The Dutchman and the energy drink brand thus silenced rumors of a possible signing of Max by Mercedes.

Jos Verstappen sees a great future for his son together with the Austrians. He believes that in 2020 they are in a better position than in 2019 to fight for the World Cup.

“If you have to negotiate a contract in this situation, you get distracted. We are very happy at Red Bull And I really think we are closer this year than we were last season. But we’ll see. ”

Verstappen sees it impossible for the 2020 season to be completely canceled. He believes it would be a suicidal move for the economy of Formula 1 and the teams.

“I am convinced that there will be races. A year without competition is impossible, otherwise there will be teams that fall and people will lose their jobs. ”

“There are many contracts at stake. Health is of course the most important thing, but stopping the entire economy for months is not an option. Everyone should use their common sense,” he added.

Jos Verstappen is aware that running two races on the same circuit this year may be an advantage for certain cars. This is the case of the Austrian GP, ​​where Max has won in 2018 and 2019.

“Of course you can think like that, but maybe there are also two Grand Prix at Silverstone after and there Mercedes has won in recent years. The most important thing is to run. ”

The father of the young Red Bull driver does not see it feasible to comply with the safety distance of one and a half meters in the Formula 1 garages. He sees an advantage that there is no press on the circuits.

“If it is without an audience there is not much difference. But everyone will have to be tested in advance. There are 15 people working on a Formula 1 car in a very small space, so you can’t keep the distance of a meter and a half. A career without journalists is also an advantage: Max has fewer interviews, “said Jos Verstappen to finish.

