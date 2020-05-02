▲ The Olympic running runner-up received a four-year punishment for doping and struggles for a decrease that allows her to return to the slopes.Photo Jam Media

Thursday, April 2, 2020, p. a12

Faced with the rescheduling of the Olympic Games, the march, like most sports, may be presented at a better level of preparation in Tokyo 2021 and will be a window of opportunity for Olympic runner-up Guadalupe González, suspended more than a year ago for doping and waiting for the international authorities to resolve a possible reduction of its sanction, stipulated in principle for four years from November 2018.

“The hopeful thing, as first, is that I hope that Lupita has a very good opportunity with this that is happening. We do not know what will happen, but there is an opportunity for her to get out of the situation that permeates her, because it would be important for Mexico, for the walk, “said Joel Sánchez, Olympic bronze medalist in Sydney 2000 and adviser to the march at the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports.

According to Andrés Charria, the Colombian lawyer who took the case of the marchista last year, the situation is very difficult to reverse due to the mistakes made by González’s previous defense and before which, the International Federation of Athletics Associations found inconsistencies. However, it trusts that the International Court of Sport (TAS), the body that reviews the appeal with the elements of the defense, will give a favorable ruling, a possible reduction of the sanction.

That verdict, which was due to take place on May 15, awaits a new date, since all the processes of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the TAS have been suspended.

In case of releasing the sanction, Lupita could seek the Olympic qualification mark for 20 kilometers, which so far already have Alegna González, youth world champion in 2018 who is now the main card of Mexico, and Ilse Guerrero, and could compete with them by one of the two squares.

Joel Sánchez stressed that the strategy would be to reorganize the walkers who would be qualified, rearm a plan to be able to sustain the preparation.

The other marchistas with brands so far are Isaac Palma, in 50 kilometers, and in 20, Carlos Sánchez and Julio César Salazar.

The groups of walkers are waiting for the rescheduling of the events, such as an international scheduled in Japan in October, which until now has not been canceled. How long this problem will stop in October, because we do not know, but we hope that in those six months the pandemic will begin to be controlled, that airports will be released by September at the latest. That is what is projected, hopefully, because otherwise we will not be able to do anything this year, he noted.

He indicated that meanwhile, the athletes keep training under cover with programs at their homes and points of origin.

