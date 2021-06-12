Jos Mota and Pepe Viyuela are the best at their thing. Triler of ‘Garca y Garca’

A Contracorriente Films presents the official trailer for ‘Garca and Garca‘, a comedy starring Jos Mota and Pepe Viyuela that will hit theaters on August 27 after officially closing the 24th edition of the Malaga Festival.

Directed by Ana Murugarren (‘La higuera de los bastardos’) and produced by Blogmedia, Clarq Films, Mogambo and Lightbox with the participation of RTVE, Amazon Prime, EiTB and Aragn Televisin, the film is based on an original idea by the renowned architect Carlos Lamela developed by producer Joaqun Trincado and written into a script by the director herself together with screenwriter Ana Galn.

Carlos Lamela launches into film production with this project accompanied by the experienced producer Joaqun Trincado, who has worked with directors such as Enrique Urbizu, Pablo Berger or Lex de la Iglesia.

Co-starring Eva Ugarte, Carlos Areces, Jordi Snchez, Ricardo Castella, Jess Vidal, Antonio Resines, Martita de Gran and the youtuber Alexity, their argument places us within Hispavia, a low cost low-cost airline that is in serious difficulties. Neither their numbers add up, nor do their planes fly. In a desperate attempt to save the company, they decide to simultaneously hire a prestigious airline consultant and an unemployed mechanical expert. The two are called Javier Garca.

The chance and the disorganization of the company will cause them to be confused and exchange their roles, and while the mechanic is attended by the owner of the company and lodged in luxury hotels, the executive ends up in the hangar, clad in greasy overalls. Perplexed and without knowing what is happening, both are facing each other’s tasks, until the two Javier Garca meet and discover the error …

