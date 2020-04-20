During the past week, speculation of Jô’s return to the Corinthians agitated the twisted Faithful. This Sunday, the center forward’s father, Francisco Dário, participated by telephone from Mesa Redonda, from TV Gazeta, and spoke about the negotiation.

“At the moment, I don’t know about it. I just know that he came from Japan to Brazil, he’s in Rio de Janeiro at his house and at the moment he didn’t have anything to do with me. I saw something on the internet, including he’s coming at my house next week for us to talk about something here. But at the moment I don’t know anything “, he said.

Striker Jô’s father said he was not aware of any negotiations between his son and Corinthians

Francisco Dário recalled that Jô’s contract with Japan’s Nagoya Grampus, a club that the striker has been defending since 2018, is at the end.

“His contract expires at the end of the year, in December 2020. And as in the middle of the year he can pre-contract with any club, what could be arising is this situation. But at the moment he did not say anything. The board from Japan took a 15-day vacation due to the pandemic and he is waiting to see what will happen, but at the moment he said nothing “, he said.

The ex-Corinthian’s father also commented on his son’s relationship with the current Nagoya Grampus coach, the Italian Massimo Ficcadenti. According to Francisco Dário, Jô did not mention any problems with the captain, but revealed that the coach does not like Brazilian players.

“I honestly cannot pass it on to you because he didn’t say that. He had a knee problem in the preseason, so he didn’t go to the preseason. He stayed in Nagoya doing a knee treatment. I know that this coach is not very close to Brazilian, he prefers to work with the Japanese and the ones he brings “, he said.

Finally, Francisco Dário said that he would like to see his son as a player for Timão again, but reiterated that he does not know of any negotiations so far.

“Ah yes, we live here in Tatuapé, close to Corinthians. The family is very fond of Corinthians and he has a great identification. I would like a lot, but it doesn’t depend directly on me. We have to wait a little, but I believe that if there is a good conversation, something may come out, who knows. But so far there’s nothing. He said he’s thinking about what he’s going to do yet. The championship in Japan only starts in June so he’s looking to negotiate with the people to see if he comes definitively or turns to fulfill the contract. About Corinthians, there is nothing official, he didn’t tell me anything “, he revealed.

Jô wore the Corinthians shirt for the last time in 2017, the year in which he scored 25 goals in 61 games, he was champion and top scorer of the Brazilian Championship.

Sports Gazette





