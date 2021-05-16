Jos Antonio Len Capitn, new director of Communication and Institutional Relations of Stellantis in the Iberian Peninsula

Updated Friday, April 30, 2021 – 18:35

In his new position he will report to Maurizio Zuares, Country Manager of Stellantis Iberia and Benjamin Sokolowski, Head of Public Affairs and Government Relations of the group.

Jos Antonio Len Captain has been appointed Director of Communication and Institutional Relations of Stellantis Iberia (Spain and Portugal). Define and manage Stellantis Corporate communication plans, and brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citron, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Opel Y Peugeot in Iberia; as well as that of the production centers in Madrid, Vigo, Zaragoza and Mangualde (Portugal); and the rest of the Group’s activities in both countries. Likewise, manage and supervise the public affairs and governmental relations of Stellantis in the Iberian Peninsula, performing the institutional representation of the Group.

Len Capitn is 48 years old and is an Industrial Engineer from the University of Seville and the Institut National des Sciences Appliques (INSA) of Lyon; and Master MBA from San Telmo Business School. He joined Groupe PSA in 2000, where he has spent most of his professional career. Until 2005 he held various responsibilities in the After-Sales, Marketing and Quality areas of Peugeot Spain.. In 2006 he joined the Brand’s Communication and External Relations Department, where he held the positions of Head of Competition, External Relations and Internal Communication, Head of Press and Director of Communication. In January 2015 he was appointed Communication Director of Peugeot, Citron and DS Automobiles for Spain and Portugal. In 2016, he also assumed the communication of the Vigo, Madrid and Mangualde plants (Portugal), as well as the institutional relations of Groupe PSA in the Iberian Peninsula. In 2018, it incorporated the brand into its perimeter Opel and the Groupe PSA plant in Zaragoza.

