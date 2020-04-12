The former president of the United StatesBarack Obamagave an example this Friday to the Spanish chefJose Andresfor his “sacrifice” against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, since from his NGO World Central Kitchen he brings meals daily to vulnerable people in more than 20 cities in the United States.

In a comment on his Instagram account, Obama stated: “We owe a deep debt of gratitude to all the people who work on the front line. From our medical professionals to our grocery store employees, we have seen people step up and do infinite sacrifices to help us overcome this pandemic. “

“Today I will share the story of one of those front-line leaders, that of my friend chef José Andrés. Throughout this pandemic, his organization World Central Kitchen has intensified its support for more than 20 cities across the country. This it is what motivates José and how we can all play a role in supporting our communities, “Obama added.

For the former Democratic president, “we are living in a moment that will define generations”, so we all have to ask ourselves “what did we do to help?”, To “help the marginalized and vulnerable, to help the heroes who work in the first front line, to help the masses huddled among us. “

Obama has recalled José Andrés’ relief role from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to forest fires in California, tornadoes and floods in the United States to “a humanitarian crisis on our southern border.”

“World Central Kitchen’s journey to serve more than 15 million meals has taught us an essential lesson: instead of being paralyzed by the magnitude of a problem, we can choose to be part of the solution by joining together to start cooking,” he concluded. the former president, who reminded citizens that there are many ways to help.

For his part, the Asturian chef, cover of “Time” magazine this month, stresses that the impulse of his NGO is to seek “that no one go hungry.” “I think a lot of people will share this simple idea, because the world is too interconnected and will work better if not only I do well, but also everyone around me,” concludes José Andrés.

