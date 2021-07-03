Jorginho-Verratti-Barella, the watch of Italy

07/03/2021 at 5:19 PM CEST

.

Jorge Frello “Jorginho”, Marco Verratti and Nicoló Barella, stars of Italy’s midfield trio, touched on the perfect match this Friday in the 2-1 victory against Belgium in the European Championship quarter-finals and completed, together, 200 passes over 209 attempts, a 96% success rate that makes them uA clock to mark the rhythms of Roberto Mancini’s team.

To those numbers that challenge perfection was also added the goal signed by Barella to Verratti’s pass, which broke the equality and opened the way for Italy to the semifinals, in which Spain awaits, after their victory in the penalty shootout against Switzerland.

Mancini’s decision to confirm his trio in midfield, despite the fact that he was alson Manuel Locatelli and Matte Pessina were protagonists of great performances in the last matches, once again gave him the reason and triggered the confidence of a team that, after reaching the “final four” at Wembley, wants to complete the job.

In the match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Italy freed themselves from the pressure felt in the second round against Austria, when they had to go through extra time to advance, and played a full match, in which highlighted the granite defense of Giorgio Chiellini and the circulation of the ball offered by the center of the field.

The numbers are not deceiving. Jorginho completed 74 of his 75 passes (99%), Verratti connected 89 of 92 (97%) and Barella achieved 37 of 42 (88%). Italy entrusted themselves to them to manage the ball in the face of Belgian pressure and to pick up pace in the face of their attacks, with the help of a Lorenzo Insigne and a fit Federico Chiesa

And despite the fact that the center forward Ciro Immobile Once again held back by the pressure of a big event, something they are working on with commitment, Italy managed to illuminate the Allianz Arena with some great offensive combinations. The first goal was born from intense pressure from the Italian midfield. Verratti recovered the ball in a three-quarter line and offered it to Barella, who broke the rival mark and struck down Thibaut Courtois with a crossed right hand.

The second originated from a great vertical pass from Jorginho, increasingly leading in midfield, for Insigne. The Neapolitan winger easily dribbled over Youri Tielemans, who was already booked and could not force a defensive intervention, and unleashed a curved right hand from outside the area that put land between Italy and Belgium. It is the goal that Insigne always seeks, with a curved shot that enters the square. Normally he lacks precision, but this Friday the attempt was finally rewarded with a great goal.

To the outstanding performance of the midfield was added the contribution of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, intractable in defense, and of the goal Gianluigi Donnarumma, decisive with a great save after a shot by Kevin De Bruyne.

With their brilliant game and maximum confidence, Italy will prepare until Monday at the Coverciano technical center for the semifinal appointment against Spain, a team whose style has marked a glorious era, with two European Cups and a World Cup.

Big game in sight at Wembley, between two teams that came out without being favorites and that based on play they made a niche among the greatest.