Jorginho gave Lampard a ‘stick’: “I was not prepared for a position at this level

The Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho He is a brand player and applies force to steal the ball. That same harshness with which he plays he used it to refer to his former coach at Chelsea FC Frank Lampard.

He was blunt in an interview for the ESPN Brazil program Resenha and declared that the historic player of the London club was not ready to be coach of the Chelsea fc

“I will be very honest with Lampard. I think that since he was a legend of the club, he skipped some necessary steps to learn, before moving to a big club ”, said the midfielder ‘5’ of the Italian National Team.

With his words, Jorginho made it clear that Lampard did not have enough experience to take on a responsibility of the magnitude that the managers of the Blue team of Stamford Bridge gave him.

“He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience in other clubs. I think he came very early, jumped a few steps ahead and was not prepared for a position at this level, to be honest, “added the player.

Chelsea FC invested a lot of money in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and other players to compete at the top of the complicated English Premier League. With Lampard he did not and they had to turn to Thomas Teuchel to regain competitiveness.

Now they are in Champions League positions and will play the semifinals of the current Champions League against Real Madrid.