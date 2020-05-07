Thursday 07 May, 2020

The manager of Morelia, Pablo Guede, said that the ‘Magician’ is fully physical and soccer, as he keeps alive his desire to return to the Chilean team. In addition, the former Colo Colo coach appreciated the work of Rodrigo Millar, Sebastián Vegas and Martín Rodríguez.

Jorge Valdivia closed 2019 with a conflicting departure from Colo Colo after the non-renewal of his contract. The Morelia opened the doors to him at the age of 36, where he was reunited with Pablo Guede. And the Argentine coach revealed that the ‘Mago’ has as its main objective his return to the Chilean team.

«He did not come chopped, he turned the Colo Colo page and his great illusion is to return to the Selection. But to return he knows that he has to play very well. And his only way is to train very well, he has no other way. You do not have time to get stung with someone or lose energy, “he said in an interview with La Clave radio.

The former Palestine strategist added that «Jorge Valdivia works magic for you, I talked to him a lot before coming and all I wanted was to play to be close to the National Team. When someone your age has that desire, you kill yourself by training. I was surprised with the desire that came. I only have words of thanks for him.

Regarding the Chileans in his squad, Guede indicated that “the one who is barbaric is the ‘Chinese’ Millar. He is at a great level, he is the one who runs the most in Morelia at 38 years old, he runs more intensely than Martín Rodríguez, although Martín is much faster. But Millar’s intensity is stronger, the GPS always marks him as the first in games ».

The former San Lorenzo coach sentenced that el Tin ’Rodríguez was in Reinaldo Rueda’s orbit to be called up again and stated that“ Sebastián Vegas is a very complete player, it is an impressive project that Chile has ”.