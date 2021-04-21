Jorge Valdano gives his opinion on the European Super League; “Soccer has been altered”

The former world champion player in Mexico 86 and TV Azteca analyst, Jorge Valdano, broke the silence on the European Super League, which has brought together the most important clubs in the Old continent.

The former footballer of the Real Madrid assured that this is just beginning in a long case where the clubs, the UEFA and FIFA will have to analyze the most sensible solution for football.

“European football is agitated these days, a revolution of rich clubs has totally altered the scenario in which football moved. We are in the first chapter of a litigation that will surely be long. Some kind of agreement will end up reaching for this stop being a war and manage to live together in peace, we are very far from that moment, but this is just a first chapter, “Valdano told TV Azteca.

Valdano compared this crucial moment in soccer history with the origins of the move to professionalism.

“We lack information for analysis, this is an absolute break with respect to the great traditions of football, we are in a process as serious as we go from amateurism to professionalism, there is a before and after if the Super League continues.

“It is a project that betrays the idea of ​​a united Europe and comes at a bad time. Big teams will say that this economic crisis needs creative ideas that allow them to stay on top of the economic wave of football, but we are in a time that demands solidarity in the world of football as in all of society and this is a project far from being solidary, I understand that they will be obliged to understand each other and meet (clubs and UEFA) to negotiate, “Valdano said.

