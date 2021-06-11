Jorge Ureña and María Vicente, for the Olympic minimum for Tokyo 2020

06/11/2021 at 4:03 PM CEST

The Spanish athletes Jorge Ureña and María Vicente will seek to obtain the minimum Olympic mark in the eleventh edition of the ‘International Meeting of Combined Events 2021’ which will be held in the Tenerife town of Arona, according to the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation.

Ureña, European medalist on indoor track in the last three editions in heptathlon, comes to the competition with a personal best obtained in Alhama de Murcia and will seek a passport for the Tokyo Olympics in the decathlon. The Olympic minimum is 8,350 points.

For its part, Vincent It will also seek to obtain the Olympic ticket, which scores a minimum of 6,420 points. The Spanish record holder comes from obtaining a third place in length (6.42m) in the European Nations Championship.

The Spanish Pablo Trescolí and Bruno Comín will accompany Ureña in the men’s combined event. José San Pastor will compete in the sub 20 category. Claudia Conte, Spanish heptathlon champion; Carmen Ramos, record holder in 2018; and Sofía Cosculluela, in the sub 20 category, dominate the Spanish participation quota in the event.

The competition will be held on the weekend of June 12 and 13 and will feature decathlon and heptathlon events – international in nature – in absolute, sub 20 and sub 18 categories.