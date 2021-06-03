Jorge, the nurse present on mobiles throughout Spain

For a few hours there has been a video (at the end of this text) that circulates on social networks and through instant messaging applications in which a SUMMA nurse 112 give a speech to a group of people in Madrid on the importance of vaccination to end the coronavirus pandemic. Is named Jorge Pietro and with a lot ease, sympathy and didactics, it has become a viral phenomenon.

According to himself in an interview with Telemadrid, Prieto, who confesses himself a follower of Ponferradina (León) in football matters despite citing Cholo Simeone in his speech, the fame caught him by surprise being with a friend. He showed him the video that had just arrived on his mobile and asked him if it was not him. Yes it was and as he reached his friend’s phone, he did it to many others.

From Leonese origin, is a nurse at SUMMA 112, criminologist And he has shown to be very clever when it comes to communicating a clear message: the importance of vaccination to end the pandemic. That same message that he has repeated in the aforementioned interview. Its objective is none other than to raise awareness among the citizens of the importance of a gesture such as a “pinchacito, which is not noticeable” and with whom “All of society we protect ourselves.”

The now viral talk is the one he gave to a group of people already vaccinated, so that “they can go calmly, with all the calm in the world and, above all, that by word of mouth they recommend vaccinating their relatives, close friends because it is the only way we have ”.

This nurse and criminologist answers the question of whether he has not considered dedicating himself to making monologues that he really likes what he does and all the time he has is devoted to nursing. In fact, that speech to those vaccinated at Wanda is not the only sign of his passion for his profession and his dedication. In social networks, it has a page on Facebook and a profile on Instagram in which there is a lot of didactics, of letting citizens know how is their work, their day to day, and a lot of empathy.

A few days ago, at the end of May, he lived a very special moment as a nurse that he wanted to share with his followers: the vaccination of his father. And he did it with a photo of both of them and a very emotional text. “That man in orange is my father and, yes, today I have been fortunate and privileged to have been able to vaccinate him. It has coincided that his appointment and my work day have coincided in time and place, “he commented in the publication.

He added that if he was already “excited to be in this mass vaccination process, imagine when I had to live this moment. Today I have been the happiest nurse in the world. But above all I am a very proud son of his father who, despite his fear, has been vaccinated like a true champion ”.

Since it has gone viral, there have been many who have gone through this publication and others to leave you thank you messages for their work, words of encouragement and qualifiers such as “big”, “crack” and lots of applause.

What to use humor as a communication tool works for him and has used it more times. He himself shared a video in that same stadium where they have recorded him now, but in April, he clarified doubts about thrombi and fear of them.

“They say that humor is the key against fear. And here I am, trying with humor to get closer to all those people who come to get vaccinated, who together with the support of my colleagues, we help to remove the fear they have. This is a talk that SUMMA112 staff give to reassure patients once they have been vaccinated, giving them health recommendations and destroying myths ”, he said.