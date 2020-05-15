The news was confirmed by TMZ, a medium that detailed that the information was given by Jorge Santana’s representative, John Regna.

In addition, on Facebook his famous brother dedicated some poetic words to dismiss him:

“We take a moment to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother Jorge. He made the transition to the realm of light that did not cast shadows. The eyes of my heart see him clearly between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father José… They caress his face, kiss his hands and bathe him with light and love. We love, appreciate and honor your soul Memo. Carlos and the Santana family ”was what the Grammy winner wrote on the social network, next to a photograph of Jorge playing the guitar.

Jorge followed in his brother’s footsteps with that instrument; He started playing when he was just 14 years old. His discipline in learning led him to be part of The Malibus, a band at his school in the 60s.

Later, the group left the classrooms, changed its name to Malo and signed with Warner Bros for a self-titled album that included the hit ‘Suavecito’. As a group they made three albums and then broke up.

Jorge released two solo albums with the titles ‘Jorge Santana’ and ‘It’s All About Love’. He also participated in ‘Santana Brothers’ alongside his brother Carlos and his cousin Carlos Hernández.

