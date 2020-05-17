Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and also a guitarist, he died this Thursday of natural causes at the age of 68, according to the Mexican-American artist on his Facebook account.

“He transitioned to the kingdom of light in which there is no shadow. The eyes of my heart see it clearly between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father José. They are caressing his face, kissing his hands and bathing him in light and love “Carlos wrote.

Both Carlos and Jorge began their musical careers in San Francisco, a city to which they remained closely linked to date.

Born in Autlán de Navarro, a municipality in the Mexican state of Jalisco, the Santana brothers grew up in Tijuana before emigrating to San Francisco in the 1960s, where the counterculture and the hippie movement promised frantic adventures for young people eager to experiment with the sex, music and drugs.

In the Californian city, Jorge started playing in a band called The Malibus, that later would happen to be called Malo and with which they would achieve success in 1972 with the song “Suavecito”.

Jorge was also part of the band The Fania All-Stars and played alongside Carlos on a joint tour in the 90s and on the album “Santana Brothers”.

For his part, Carlos, 72, now resides in Las Vegas with his second wife, Cindy Blackman, and does not lose sight of what is happening in the current turmoil and, especially, what has to do with the Latino population and with the controversial measures of the US President Donald Trump.

“When Hitler was in power, there was the Resistance, and from there he went to the beatniks, then to Bob Dylan and Greenwich Village, and then to San Francisco and hippies. There is always a new wave. We are in that process, “argued the musician in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Santana also assured that every time Trump appears on television he turns it off so as not to listen to him.

