The Unión Deportiva Las Palmas has reported the death of Jorge Sánchez Vaca, a 17-year-old footballer that he was going to join the youth of the Canarian team this summer after a time at Jandía. He had already been a member of the cadet in the yellow box, but had been transferred to the Fuerteventura team.

The young footballer has died in Don Benito, Badajoz, where he spent a few days with his family. Jorge Sánchez Vaca was bathing in the Canal de Orellana along with another 15-year-old boy, who unfortunately also lost his life in the face of attempts by the medical services to save them.

«The UD Las Palmas deeply regrets the death of the former player of our cadet Jorge Sánchez Vaca, who, coming from UD Jandía, had planned to join our Juvenil A next season », he began by writing the yellow box on Twitter. “We send our condolences to your family and friends. D.E.P », the statement concluded.