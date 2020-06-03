continue with the recordings of the soap opera I give you life. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Televisa is resuming activities, so the producer Lucero Suárez returned to the forum again to continue with the recordings of the soap opera I give you life. COVID-19 and they showed up to work normally. The actresses have not commented on this situation either. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> Saldívar and Chávez are asymptomatic, for that reason they were unaware that they had contracted COVID-19 and they showed up to work normally. The actresses have not commented on this situation either. The producers who have resumed their projects in this company have declared that they have implemented some other provisions to avoid spreading the virus, such as avoiding unnecessary kisses or hugs in the plot. If it is about unitary programs, they will transmit some repetitions to record as little as possible and will try not to saturate the forums with personnel; as well as, use mouthguards, antibacterial gel, etc.

