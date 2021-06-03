Jorge Sales Boyoli and his Work Team

Littler, the world’s largest law practice dedicated exclusively to representing employers in all areas of employment law, today announces the addition of four attorneys, and one law intern, to Littler’s City office. from Mexico. Jorge Sales Boyoli was until May 31 the founding partner and CEO of Sales Boyoli, a boutique firm specializing in labor law, dissolved by joining Littler. He joined the associates Jesús S. Escárceaga Martínez, Erik Daniel García Coronel, Valeria Cutipa Hernández and the law intern Sofía Hernández Gutiérrez.

“Since the opening of our offices in Mexico City and Monterrey in early 2012, Mexico has been an important and constantly growing market. Jorge’s prestige in Mexico is unmatched as he has spent decades advising employers on complex labor matters. thus forging a surprising practice in Mexico. ” said Erin Webber, CEO of Littler. “He and his colleagues have a strong relationship in the business and legal communities throughout the Mexican Republic and their incorporation will further highlight our already solid team and its constant growth in the national territory.”

Sales Boyoli is well known for advising clients on individual litigation and class matters, and has handled important union matters in a wide range of industries, including electric utilities, renewable energy, transportation and entertainment. He frequently represents clients in collective bargaining negotiations, strikes and other matters with unions of the largest in the country on behalf of large national and international employers.

“Jorge’s extensive experience gives him a unique ability to advise companies, particularly in complex labor matters, as a result of the most recent reforms to the Federal Labor Law,” mentioned León Rodríguez, Managing Partner of Littler Mexico. “His detailed understanding of labor issues throughout the country, including the evolving landscape of union negotiations and collective bargaining agreements, will be invaluable to our national and international clients doing business in Mexico. The arrival of Jorge and his team it is a wonderful sum that will strengthen the first class service that we provide to our clients “

“I have long admired the Littler team in Mexico and around the world and am excited to work with León, Mónica Schiaffino, David Leal, Tania Terrazas and the other talented attorneys in Mexico,” said Sales Boyoli. “Littler is the largest labor law practice in the world, with a very broad presence in Mexico and globally, and I will make good use of the firm’s platform to better serve my clients.”

Sales Boyoli is a graduate, with special mention, from the Law School of the Universidad Panamericana and obtained a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management of Human Capital at the Universidad Anáhuac del Sur. He is an active member of the International Bar Association, the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives, the Mexican Association of Direct Selling and the National Association of Business Lawyers where he was National Coordinator of the Committee on Labor Law. Sales Boyoli frequently exhibits and publishes articles on labor issues and human capital.

Sales Boyoli brings with him a team of experienced labor attorneys, including Jesús Escárcega who advises clients on various aspects of litigation. Erik García, is a litigator and advisor on labor matters and Valeria Cutipa, is a consultant on labor matters.

The incorporation of this team is followed by the arrival of senior attorney Jorge Cerda at Littler’s office in Monterrey last May.

Littler’s international operations have more than 1,600 attorneys across 25 countries including Austria, Belgium, Brazil (per correspondent), Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Ireland , Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Poland, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Venezuela. The firm’s global capabilities also include attorneys with exceptional international experience, including dual-licensed professionals in the United States and Australia, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, and South Africa.

