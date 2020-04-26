“20 years are nothing” is the new documentary on the figure of Jorge Salán, undoubtedly one of the great “guitar heroes” that Spain has given. More than a review of his impeccable career, the project seems to be a continuation or a second part of his previous “No looking back”, which reviewed his beginnings and his rise to stardom that is now consolidated. That is what the new work that begins in an intimate way, together with his friend the journalist Rodrigo Contreras, proposes us in a famous location in Madrid on top of a park in Vallecas. From there we went to the small town of Almonacid de Zorita in Guadalajara, where he spent several summers and which has influenced his way of being. A dichotomy between the great capital and a site of just over a thousand inhabitants. Music in small venues and in large stadiums. The great rocker aura in a humble mind.

In its fifty-minute duration we can see the last creative five-year period that begins with “Madrid / Texas”, a tribute to Wim Wenders’ “Paris / Texas” in his title, based on one of his great passions: classic blues, in a LP where songs by great musicians who have influenced him were performed. That made him end up touring with Jeff Scott Soto and Terry Louis and from there the call to play with Eric Martin and Joe Lynn Turner in the project “Rock Icons”, which got the vocalist of Rainbow or Deep Purple to sign him for six years, Given its enormous quality and to amaze everyone despite not being able to perform any rehearsal due to the cancellation of the flights of the two singers.

Salán is a virtuoso but with a “well-furnished head” despite, as Joe Lynn Turner advised him, “-You don’t have to be normal, normal people be them-“, an example of a rock attitude, which he has maintained on important tours as with Soto, the band led by Jeff Scott Soto, where we are shown images of their passage through the Monster of Rock Cruise, one of the most important musical cruises in the world.

But not everything in rock, because in 2016 he returned to the “blues”, even paying tribute to one of his references such as Paco De Lucía, of whom he had previously performed a tribute, despite not declaring himself as a flamenco guitar.

A journey where there are also bad moments like the death of his partner in Soto David Z in the summer of 2017, just when he was beginning in the new Avalanch formation, with members of more international repercussion, playing throughout almost all of Latin America, with a memory to the concert held in Pinar del Río (Cuba).

A work that will be liked by the followers of this “monster” of the six strings that he has written and directed, with the help of Albert Toledano who was in charge of making “No looking back”. Multiple archive images and praiseworthy parliaments of people like Dee Snider, Kee Marcello, Joe Lynn Turner, Mike Terrana or Joel Hoekstra, among the outsiders and Fortu Sánchez, Kutxi Romero or Alberto Rionda among the nationals. A correct conclusion to that diptych on the figure of Jorge Salán that makes up together with “No looking back”.