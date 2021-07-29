Jorge Sáenz, on loan to the Portuguese Maritime

Jorge Saenz it also has no place in the Valencia Jose’s Bordalás and the central will leave the club Mestalla again yielded. Again on the other side of the Iberian Peninsula but this time abroad, specifically to the Maritime from Portugal, where Julio Velázquez from Salamanca awaits you.

The player, who has been out of the team’s discipline for days, will thus try to have the minutes he did not have in the two seasons in which he has been on loan at the Celtic of Vigo.

Saenz arrived at Valencia in February 2019 and the season ended at Tenerife, the club in which he was formed. With the one who stood out in the Second Division and who kept 50% of his economic rights.

But when summer came, the player was included in the complex operation that ended with him and Santi Mina at Celta de Vigo and with Maxi Gómez at Valencia. The idea was that he had the minutes in First that he was not going to have in his new club but none of the coaches who have passed through the Vigo club have put him to play.

With this move, Saenz, with a contract until 2024, seeks to finally have those minutes and Valencia to get rid of some salary mass and lighten the staff. His departure, however, implies that if Mouctar finally did too Diakhaby, the club should sign or promote a youth squad.

