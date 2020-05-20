The controversy over the promotion and sale of skin care machines that promise great money, was installed this week in the media. One of the famous people who criticized this business, wasJorge Rial.

Driver, From his social networks, he shared a message referring to the famous ones who promoted this product on the web.

They justify themselves by saying that they did not buy the #Nuskin machines. And not a champion, the twine is taken from your followers. They are part of the scam. Are you going to continue to believe them ?, was one of the tweets that I publishedRialon his Twitter account.

Then,GeorgeHe spoke about the advertising that his daughter Morena made to this device: Here it is explained how these blackmail works and the importance of celebrities in this scam to people. He once led me into a strong fight with my daughter over this issue. They offer easy money. And how famous is not tempted by something that does not involve working ?.

Later, in one of the last broadcasts of his “Intruders” program,the presenterHe again criticized those public figures who promote this product and recounted the experience with his daughter.

I have had fights with my daughter Morena, you know that. Of those, it catches on all. But he is 20 years old. When I found out about Nuskin I had a big fight and explained what it was. Because you have to explain, revealedjournalist. At one point, one of the panelists in his cycle, Adran Pallares, commented: One has been listening to this sales system that is almost brainwashing.

Given this comment,Georgehe assured: It is a brainwashing! I saw it, nobody told me and they say no, but you don’t know, I earn money. What silver gens ?. Then Pallares again referred to the pyramid scams: “There are dangerous people.” So,Rial, firm in his position, launched: I know him, I saw him, I spoke with my lawyers at the time, I asked them to count me and they said (come out) from there.

