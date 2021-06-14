Jorge Ramos to León Krauze: “AMLO is not Chávez and Mexico is not Venezuela”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador He is not a dictator, he is a democrat. And Mexico is not Venezuela. This is what the journalist Jorge Ramos told León Krauze, who – along with his father Enrique and others – considers that the President of Mexico is a messianic dictator.

Ramos has said that despite the fact that López Obrador accumulates power “because this is the tradition of presidentialism in Mexico”; but he perceives that democracy in the country is “more alive than ever.” He said it on the program “Dialogue with Longobardi” on CNN.

Jorge Ramos forcefully answers Krauze Jr. that Mexico will not be Venezuela. Follow the Berlin project pic.twitter.com/Gh7cVe2iVS – Noe Mayo Sotavento (@MxSotavento) June 12, 2021

Now, in a conversation that has spread on networks, Ramos tells Krauze Jr. that López Obrador “He has acted within the parameters of democracy.”

“Let me be completely clear on this: López Obrador is not Nicolás Maduro and he is not Hugo Chávez. Mexico is not Venezuela ”, He said.

“López Obrador must continue in power until the last day” because he was democratically elected in 2018, he added, “And that’s how democracy is.”

The son of the Mexican historian responded with a question: What do we call López Obrador? Democrat? “So far, yes. So far I have no doubt that he was democratically elected and that he is ruling within the parameters of democracy ”.

Relations between Krauze Sr. and the President are bad. The historian baptized it as “Tropical messiah”. But the leftist leader has not been silent. On May 9, for example, López Obrador announced an alleged contract for more than two million pesos that the National Electoral Institute (INE) gave to a Krauze company in 2018.

In his morning press conference, the president pointed out that the contract was established for one of the historian’s companies to make a documentary about the elections in Mexico.

According to the document, which he read in front of the journalists who covered the “morning”, the INE contracted a “documentary production with the aim of disseminating the history of the electoral processes in Mexico.”

And that’s the most recent chapter, but it’s not the only one between the two. López Obrador considers Krauze an intellectual at the service of power for decades and beneficiary of contracts with the public sector in both PAN and PRI governments.

“This is not so serious”, then said the President. “But so they can see what the anger of Krauze and Aguilar Camín is. It is not all, but it is linked to the electoral issue. That’s why it caught my attention. You just have to check if it is true, because they sent us this information ”.

“Yes, the INE hired a two million peso documentary from a Krauze company in 2018; there was the president [del INE] that now says that we are against democracy. ‘Documentary production service with the objective of disseminating the history of the electoral processes in Mexico’. You can already imagine that documentary, not a fraud, as the ‘clean teacher’ “.

“Do you think there is any questioning in a country where electoral fraud has prevailed? You have to look for the documentary, see if they did it and see what it is about, ”said López Obrador.