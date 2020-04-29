Jorge Ramos with Chiquinquirá Delgado.

Chiquinquirá Delgado got what no one could of Jorge Ramos, not only privately but publicly. The presenter interviewed her partner on the Facebook show of Univision # ElBreakdelas7 and there, for the first time, he undressed his soul, his weaknesses, and they shared the couple’s intimacies.

She from the house where they both live, and he from the study of ‘Univision News’… Thus began the interview where the journalist confessed that they had an implicit treatment of not talking about their life together, and that they still did not understand how he had said yes.

Chiqui asked him to share that question that they never asked him and that he would like. There he said that his weak point is his mother whom he visited, before the pandemic, once a month in Mexico, where the lady lives. “My relationship with my mom is where I bend the most, it hurts me very much not to be able to be near her”he explained.

“In all this pandemic, my greatest privilege, and one of the things I am most grateful for, is to have been locked up for two months with you”, Ramos told Chiqui, who replied that she would spend 20 with him.

Delgado shared that of all the catastrophes that his partner has had to cover, he feels that this is the one that was affecting him the most, and he confessed that yes, especially since family members can only say goodbye by telephone to their dead. And there she undressed another intimacy, which in the face of overwhelm seeks her.

“I took refuge in you, in the house, in Carlotta, the daughter of Chiqui who is a wonderful girl, the happiest girl … I take refuge in writing, in running, in riding a bicycle”he assured.

They also spoke of the character of Ramos, who is often reflected in the interviews and he said that: “We don’t fight … One of the wonders of this relationship that we have, we have learned so much about what not to do, that we really enjoyed it”.

In the conversation, which was not a minute wasted, they discussed religion, her Catholic beliefs, and his lack of faith. From Jorge’s relationship with Carlotta, who even paints her pink hair playing.

One of the most beautiful moments was when Chiqui asked him which woman was his weakness and he answered the following: “When Paola (her daughter) was born, a friend told me, ‘Paola is going to save you’ … And I think it has been, but you are my weakness”.

It was also time for the question of many: whether or not there is a wedding, to which the journalist answered jokingly first and then really …

“Is it a proposal? … We are two free spirits, we have learned from what has not worked for us and we do know what works for us and I would not change it for anything”.

