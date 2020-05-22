The Venezuelan driver received an unexpected visit in “El Break de las 7” Chiqui Delgado shows a photo of her partner, Jorge Ramos In this image, the journalist is shown as you have never seen him before

What an impression! The Venezuelan driver Chiqui Delgado received an unexpected visit on her program “El Break de las 7” and showed a photo of her partner, the journalist Jorge Ramos, like you had never seen before.

In the Tuesday broadcast of “El Break de las 7”, which is available on the Univisión Famosos Facebook channel, Chiqui Delgado had journalist María Antonieta Collins and singer Johnny Lozada as guests.

After a pleasant chat with the journalist, and before beginning the interview with the former member of the Menudo group, the Venezuelan driver received an unexpected visit, Doña Meche, from Despierta América, who interrupted Chiqui Delgado.

“Your‘ Break ’is in Despierta América, in the morning, you cannot enter a show like this, Doña Meche, you have to ask permission,” to which Doña Meche replied:

“You cannot interrupt my show in this way, Chiquinquira Delgado, if you copy everything from me, you have never been able to do anything by yourself, you have used me to get to the places you have arrived, admit it.”

After taking a short breath, Jorge Ramos’s girlfriend asked Doña Meche: “Did you take the pill”, to which she said: “Respect”, and now, Chiqui Delgado said: “You say you had a chapter of his life with Jorge Ramos ”, to which Doña Meche answered affirmatively.

“I am not aware of anything that has to do with you and Mr. Jorge Ramos and you say that you have proof,” said the Venezuelan driver, to which Doña Meche replied: “Evidence like you, reliable evidence, that that, It was true, and if you don’t believe me, Javi, my producer, can you put the photo? And at that moment, an image is shown of when the journalist was a child and is on the shoulders of Doña Meche.

“What is that?” Asked Chiqui Delgado, “that is a montage, Doña Meche, it is a bad montage,” and Doña Meche replied:

“What do you mean, a montage? Look at the picture there perfectly, that is Jorge (Ramos) as a child, I was the first in Jorge’s life, because I was the one who nursed him, so you know, Chiquinquira Delgado, I told you first, I did not tell you as What, but the one who is there is Jorge, little boy, when I raised him and nursed him, look at how smart he became, too bad he has bad tastes. ”

Surprised, the Venezuelan driver asked: “But then how old are you, Doña Meche? Because if you breastfed him and look at how old Jorge is and how you look, you are a tragaños ”.

“I am going to tell you one thing, you have made a big mistake, age is never asked of a woman, never, the important thing is that my word is worth more than a document, and if you wanted proof, there you have proof Doña Meche replied.