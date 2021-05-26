Jorge Ramos: “On Sundays Chiqui and I sit down to watch Luis Miguel’s series”



Chiquinquirá Delgado with Jorge Ramos.

Photo: Mezcalent / Mezcalent.

Confession of Jorge Ramos least expected, and not because it revealed an interview, news story, or secret source, but because Shared some of his private life! and with your partner Chiqui Delgado!…

The presenter of ‘Al Punto’ confessed that: “People do not imagine that on Sundays Chiqui and I sit down to watch Luis Miguel’s series” …

This confession was made by the Univision Noticias journalist to his partner, Alan Tacher, in an interview he did on social networks, after he appeared in ‘Wake up America’.

Ramos, was at the Univision morning show for talk about his recent book: ’17 Minutes, Interview with the Dictator ‘… It is based on that frustrated interview he did with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

As we recall, after refusing to answer Ramos’ questions, Maduro ended the interview, ordered him to kidnap all the equipment, and detained the Mexican journalist and his colleagues in a hotel where he held them incommunicado.

In the book, Ramos recounted everything that happened before, during and after that unfortunate episode that went around the world.

But, as rarely, Jorge stepped out of his formal role, and confessed to Tacher what he does with Chiqui every Sunday: “People do not imagine that every Sunday, Chiqui and I, we sit down to watch Luis Miguel’s series“, He said, and what followed left the host of ‘Despierta América’ even more surprised.

“Are you and me going to talk to Luis Miguel? ”Ramos told Tacher… The latter confessed to him that at the moment of Micky’s greatest popularity, he almost interviewed him but it didn’t happen.

But Ramos corrected him, and told him that this was the best moment for everything that is being seen in the series, which he classified as very interesting as his life. Tacher followed suit and asked him to invite Luismi because he would surely have a better chance of achieving it.

“‘Luis Miguel, how are you doing?… We are not going to give you the questions as the series suggests, I don’t know if it’s true or not, ‘”Ramos told him hoping that he would get the message.

When he talks about the list of questions, he refers to chapter 5, which could be seen last Sunday, where Luismi demands that journalists, before being interviewed, pass the questions to him.

“I think it would be very interesting to have an interview without scripts sitting with him, not what he wants, but what we want to ask, but I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to, “concluded Ramos.

The truth is that, after this confession the journalist and ‘Despierta América’ made a promise to each other: whoever gets it first, invites the other show to the interview… Will they succeed?

LOOK HERE THE CONFESSION OF JORGE RAMOS AND THE PACT WITH ALAN TACHER: