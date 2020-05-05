The Venezuelan was in the InstaLive show ‘Chat with Luz … ma’ and revealed that they gave her a ring and there was a ceremony

Chiquinquirá Delgado with Jorge Ramos.

Yes, Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado They have done many things in secret in the name of love and decided to share it in the already classic Monday at 8 pm EST on the InstaLive in Luz Maria Doria, ‘Talks with Luz… Ma’.

This week’s interview with the author of ‘The woman of my dreams’ and ‘My Star Moment’, It was with Chiqui Delgado, who had a lot to share, not only about her success, her beauty, but also what happened before and after the historical interview she did with her partner, Jorge Ramos, to ‘The Break at 7’.

Chiqui broke several myths within the InstaLive interview that lasted about an hour, such as that it was not difficult for him to convince Ramos to interview him, it was his idea!… Yes, he says that they were having lunch and that he had no guest to that day, so when she saw her partner so worried, she offered to ‘save her’.

What perhaps they did not imagine was the great repercussion that this step had rarely taken by the Mexican journalist, since it is known that he likes to interview but not to be interviewed, since according to his theory, an interview is a war in which only one wins.

What happened after? Chiqui shared with laughter that Jorge Ramos now has a fan club that discovered that he smiles, is affectionate and sympathetic, and she another who offers him marriage since the journalist assured there that they are well enough to go through a civil registry .

But speaking of weddings, this was a great revelation in the interview in ‘Chat with Luz … Ma’, because the vice president and executive producer of ‘Despierta América’ managed to reveal two great secrets that this couple made in the name of love .

Yes Jorge Ramos gave him a ring … It was in Paris, on the banks of the Seine. He said that it was striking to see him so nervous put his hand in his pocket, take out something and put it back. Until finally she gave him what for her was a gesture of commitment.

But this was not all, because there was a wedding, or at least a ceremony. According to what Chiqui herself said, and even Jorge Ramos confirmed by approaching the photo as evidence and even participating in the interview for a few minutes, this was in India.

Chiqui explained to Luzma that after two years of being together he invited her to travel to India, and there when they arrived she was involved in a surprise ceremony. Before the shocked face that she says she put on the journalist, he clarified: “Don’t worry, it is not valid in the United States”.

The marriage between Jorge and Chiqui continues to have a halo of mystery, which was also revealed in this talk: Who does not want to get married?… The presenter clarified that it is her ‘The fugitive bride’, why? Because he says that between the wedding dresses for the novels and his own, he doesn’t want to put one more on.

Another of the top moments of the interview was when Delgado shared that many of the ideas that he constantly develops come from the head of his daughter. Carlotta, the smallest, who has it updated of absolutely everything that happens in fashion and in the world.

‘Talks with Luz… Ma’, can be seen every Monday in the live of Luz María Doria’s Instagram account at 8 pm EST. In addition to Chiqui, Dr. Juan Rivera and Victoria Alonso, executive vice president of Marvel Studio.

