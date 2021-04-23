Jorge Posada shot Gary Sánchez with everything for his defense

The boricua Jorge Posada he had no mercy before Gary Sanchez when referring to his style of play with the Yankees of New York in MLB.

How do you know Jorge Posada lived many moments of glory with Yankees And if something made him stay on that team his entire career, it was his offense and his intelligence behind the plate.

Gary Sánchez yes has presented improvements in his defense, but he has been in a slump batting 17-1 in recent games, that is why Posada as a former player of the Yankees had some words for him.

Here his words:

“I … I was the one who told him he had to go for a smaller glove,” Posada said after Ruocco asked if the couple had ever spoken. “He had a big glove, and when you have a big glove you don’t feel the ball inside your glove, so I told him to go to a smaller glove and I think he did.

“I only see one guy who is in his head. I see a guy who, when he first approached, was on both feet. I hate this thing on my knees. I can’t stand a catcher getting knee down with people on base or two strikes. There is no way, if CC throws his cutter to the ground, there is no way you can move in front of the ball with one knee down. There is no movement! “

“I do not like it. I don’t like where they have him now… and he’s better than that, because I saw him, ”Posada said. “I saw it when it first came up, I saw how lateral it was. It was better for both sides and it was on both feet. There’s no way I can block the ball with a guy on third base with [su] knee on the ground.

“If he (the pitcher) throws a ball where it is not supposed to be, you are not going to be in front of it, there is no way. And the pitchers, sometimes, the balls escape. So I don’t like this. ” the way all these receivers are doing. I do not see it. I can see it with no one on base – take a little break, I did it once in a while – but with people on base and two strikes and when I have to protect the ball, I don’t like it.