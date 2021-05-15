Jorge Mendes reveals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo “far from Portugal”

Jorge Mendes spoke at length about Cristiano Ronaldo’s sporting future. The superagent warned that his client will not return to Portugal to play again in the ranks of Sporting, as had been rumored in recent weeks. «At the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal», He made clear before the words of the player’s mother that he took his return for granted.

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 36 years old, does not have his best sporting moment in the ranks of Juventus in Turin, a team that still does not know if he will be able to play the Champions League next season. “Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting as he has publicly said, but one thing is that and another that is going to march there, “he said.

CR7 has been linked in recent weeks to both Real Madrid and Manchester United. Florentino Pérez ruled out the option of the Portuguese returning to the team where he became a legend, while the British are experiencing a turbulent situation internally.

Jorge Mendes, meanwhile, hopes to be able to squeeze for the last time the contract of the player who has given him the most revenues in his entire career. Portuguese It seems to have a very complicated continuity within Juventus.