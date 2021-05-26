Jorge Mendes returns to offer Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG

Jorge Mendes keep looking for a destination Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker wants to get out of the Juventus of Turin and his agent has once again offered the Paris Saint-Germain, after receiving the refusal of Real Madrid and Manchester United. In the absence of very little for the opening of the transfer market, Mendes hastens the possibilities a Cristiano who has the will to leave Juventus.

The situation of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin it is increasingly unsustainable. Last Sunday, the Portuguese did not even take the field against him Bologna the day that those of Andrea Pirlo qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League was at stake. It has been the hardest season for Cristiano, who only managed to lift a title and who will try to leave in the summer after one of the worst seasons of his career.

In fact, Jorge Mendes offered to Real Madrid Y Manchester United, but received the refusal of the two clubs: at the Santiago Bernabéu they go for Kylian Mbappé and in Manchester they prefer the option of Jadon sancho, player of the Borussia Dortmund. For this reason, the most attractive option that Bicho has left is that of PSG, which could need reinforcements up front if Mbappé finally ends up leaving and Messi stays at Barça.

Pochettino’s priority is Harry Kane

In the Paris Saint-Germain they do not have them all with them in terms of the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is more, for Mauricio Pochettino, coach of the Parisian club, the priority is Harry Kane Yes finally Kylian Mbappé leaves the Park of the Princes. The English forward has the idea of ​​leaving Tottenham and PSG would be a great option for him.

However, the sheikh has always been a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and this summer he has a great opportunity to close the dream of his signing. If Mbappé leaves the club and Messi finally stays at Barça, something that seems the most likely today, the board would welcome the arrival of the Juventus striker from Turin.

Thus, Jorge Mendes He has spoken with PSG again to approach positions and find a destiny for a Cristiano Ronaldo who does not see himself playing another season in Turin. His signing for the Parisian club would be one of the great bombs of the transfer market and would complete a spectacular pair up front, the one formed by Neymar Junior and Cristiano.