Jorge Mateo made the first MLB home run steal in 2021

The dominican Jorge Mateo showed off in the outfield with the San Diego Padres avoiding a run with a home run steal on the MLB.

Jorge Mateo who was a net shortstop, he had to find a way to be on the team and so he had to get used to the outfield.

There he is not doing anything bad, Mateo is showing off defensively and he showed it by leaving veteran Chris Walker without a home run.

Here the video:

You thought! #HangAStar 🌟 #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/A6qrBkFCMm – San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 4, 2021

Jorge Mateo, 26, has one of the best legs in the major leagues. Mateo at the time was one of the best prospects for the New York Yankees before being traded to the Oakland Athletics to get Sonny Gray.

Mateo is doing everything with the Fathers in the Spring training, hitting 314. With six RBIs, two stolen bases and 11 hits in 35 at-bats, he made excellent base runs and impeccable defense.