Jorge Mateo “gave” home run with his glove to Darin Ruf of the Giants

The dominican Jorge Mateo accidentally gave a home run to a San Francisco Giants player in the MLB.

Through the San Francisco Giants’ game against the San Diego Padres, Jorge Mateo tried to catch a fly ball when the ball hit the glove and went home run, something rarely seen in the MLB.

Here the video:

Jorge Mateo center fielder for Padres sent the ball with his glove on the other side of the fence. The HR was Darin Ruf from Giants.

However, a few days ago, Jorge Mateo Who was a net shortstop, he excelled defensively and showed it by leaving veteran Chris Walker without a home run.

Here the video:

San Diego Padres

Mateo did everything with the Fathers in the Spring training, hitting 314. With six RBIs, two stolen bases and 11 hits in 35 at-bats, he made excellent base runs and impeccable defense.