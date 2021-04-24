Jorge Masvidal would give Usman revenge, if he beats him at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal said that if he won the belt from Kamaru Usman, he would give him another chance.

This Saturday the fight between Usman and Masvidal will take place for the second time. It will take place in Jacksonville, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and will be attended by the public.

The UFC 261 event will feature an incredible card, three championship fights, including the rematch of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal. The welterweights will have the main fight of the night. Their first meeting was last year at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ retained his belt, prevailing unanimously in the judges’ cards.

It was in February of this year that, after another successful defense against Gilbert Burns, Usman asked again for Masvidal. The Nigerian was not satisfied with his previous win against ‘Gamebred’. He declared that, for him, Jorge Masvidal accepted the fight only because he already had as an excuse to have taken it on short notice.

At the pre-fight press conference, Masvidal was asked if he would give Kamaru a chance if he won this Saturday.

“Definitely. He gave me a chance. Whether we see things the same way or not, he gave me the opportunity to compete, so I would definitely give him a chance to compete again. “

Despite the response from ‘Gamebred’, for the UFC president, it is not so simple to grant them an immediate rematch. But that will be seen after how the fight turns out.

“I don’t know, we have to see how the fight will play out. There are many factors to consider when fighting, injuries, and personal issues. So I do not know. We’ll see what happens on Saturday. “

The Cuban promises a violent fight. With a full camp and not having to cut a lot of weight in a short time, he will look to take away the undefeated Usman and conquer the 170-pound gold.

“Not having to cut 20 pounds in six days means a lot to me. Last time, I spent all my energy cutting weight, now all that energy will go to finish it. “

For now, here is the press conference prior to UFC 261, subtitled in Spanish