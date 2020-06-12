Jorge Masvidal feels the love of fans in the midst of his financial complaints with the UFC.

Masvidal ever believed that was a candidate for the next UFC welterweight title shot. At one point, UFC President Dana White even confirmed that the fight was scheduled for July.

He was headed in that direction, but things changed during the negotiations. Masvidal claims they only offered him half the money who won fighting Nate Díaz in November 2019.

While some fans on social media criticize wrestlers when the topic of money is brought up, “Gamebred” feels like he’s been getting a lot of support. He went to his Twitter account to thank fans.

Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that i have received for the stance i have taken with my employer. From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love I have received for the position I have taken with my employer. From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers, to the wealthy children and everything in between, thank you very much for your words of encouragement and God bless you. ”

With all the craziness in the world for you to take the time to write me to keep moving forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

“With all the craziness that is happening in the world, the fact that you take the time to write to me and move forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection.”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has also been unhappy with the UFC. “Bones” was looking for a pay raise to jump into the heavyweight division for a showdown with Francis Ngannou.

Jones did not receive a satisfactory offer and White claimed that “Bones” demanded a payment in the range of $ 30 million. Jones denied this and suggested leaving his light heavyweight championship until there is a better deal on the table.