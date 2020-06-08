It seems that the situation between both parties is not the best at the moment and Jorge Masvidal talk about UFC. The BMF Champion has recently said that If they don’t want to pay you more for your work, they better terminate the contract.. As in other cases, they will most likely reach an agreement to continue their employment relationship. However, they have not yet done so. And it seems that the company is not going to give its arm to twist, as it explained these days Dana White.

Jorge Masvidal talks about UFC

In new posts on Twitter, the “Gamebred” commented:

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

“I have a contract that I had to accept to get paid. Similarly I had a new contract. And then a new one to fight Nate Díaz. They keep increasing the number of fights in my contract to keep me locked up and when i say i just want a four fight contract tell me I take it or leave it“

The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I’m not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

“Negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose they can fire me and not pay me the rest of the contract. What if I win I can’t renegotiate the contract? My father left a communist regime and prepared me all my life. “

Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, brow. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020